Watch CBS News
Local News

46-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash near Hibbing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul man dead from gunshot wound, long lines for Real ID and more news headlines
South St. Paul man dead from gunshot wound, long lines for Real ID and more news headlines 01:13

A 46-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 5 east of Hibbing, Minnesota.

Police say the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the man was traveling northbound on the highway when he crossed the centerline after trying to turn. The driver then entered a steep ditch filled with water. 

Good Samaritans who were at the scene attempted lifesaving measures, but the motorcyclist died.

The driver was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

Officials say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. 

Law enforcement continues to investigate. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.