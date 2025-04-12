46-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash near Hibbing
A 46-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 5 east of Hibbing, Minnesota.
Police say the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say the man was traveling northbound on the highway when he crossed the centerline after trying to turn. The driver then entered a steep ditch filled with water.
Good Samaritans who were at the scene attempted lifesaving measures, but the motorcyclist died.
The driver was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Officials say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Law enforcement continues to investigate.