4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota on Oct. 2-4

WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including the Twin Cities Marathon.

All-weekend events:

Twin Cities Marathon

Anoka County Fairgrounds Fall Festival

Blaine Oktoberfest

Stillwater Rivertown Art Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds Events

Osceola Fall Colors Train

Friday, Oct. 2

Robbinsdale Boo Bash

Saturday, Oct. 3

Barktober at Mendota Heights Off Leash Dog Park

Home Depot Kids Workship – Witch Candy Box

50th and France Fall Fest

Shakopee Fall Food Truck Festival

Hennepin County Master Gardener Plant Sale

Bloody Mary Festival at Union Depot

Sunday, Oct. 4

Apple Cidering at Richfield Community Center

10,000 Lakes Concours d'Elegance