4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota on Oct. 2-4
WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including the Twin Cities Marathon.
All-weekend events:
Anoka County Fairgrounds Fall Festival
Stillwater Rivertown Art Festival
Minnesota State Fairgrounds Events
Friday, Oct. 2
Saturday, Oct. 3
Barktober at Mendota Heights Off Leash Dog Park
Home Depot Kids Workship – Witch Candy Box
Shakopee Fall Food Truck Festival
Hennepin County Master Gardener Plant Sale
Bloody Mary Festival at Union Depot
Sunday, Oct. 4
Apple Cidering at Richfield Community Center