4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Aug. 21-23, 2026
The Renaissance Festival, county fairs, Picklefest and Potato Days — there's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota.
All weekend
- Picklefest
- Minnesota Renaissance Festival begins
- Douglas County Fair
- Martin County Fair
- Steele County Fair
- Swift County Fair
- Larger Than Life art exhibit
Friday, Aug. 21
Saturday, Aug. 22
- World of Outlaws dirt track racing
- Marshall Sounds of Summer
- Bands, Brews and BBQ
- Chanhassen: Summer Harvest Days
- Potato Days Festival