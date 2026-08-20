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4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Aug. 21-23, 2026

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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The Renaissance Festival, county fairs, Picklefest and Potato Days — there's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota.

All weekend

Friday, Aug. 21

Saturday, Aug. 22

Sunday, Aug. 23

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