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4 Your Weekend: Kick off June with all things Prince, Grand Ole Day and a Monster Party!

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minnesota has quite an action-packed weekend on deck, including a multi-day celebration of all things Prince, the Edina Art Fair and monstrous fun at the Children's Museum in St. Paul!

Friday events

Saturday events

Sunday events

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