4 Your Weekend: Kick off June with all things Prince, Grand Ole Day and a Monster Party!
Minnesota has quite an action-packed weekend on deck, including a multi-day celebration of all things Prince, the Edina Art Fair and monstrous fun at the Children's Museum in St. Paul!
Friday events
- Prince Celebration: The life and music of Prince takes center stage all weekend long in the Twin Cities, including a singalong block party Saturday night and a joint concert with The Revolution and New Power Generation.
- Pine Island Cheese Fest: Runs Thursday though Sunday.
- Edina Art Fair: In it's 59th year, this is Minnesota's longest-running art fair. Check it out Friday through Sunday.
- Play On Payne Summertime Plaza: Runs Fridays and Saturdays.
- Asian Street Food Festival: Runs all weekend.
- Hugo Good Neighbor Days: Runs all weekend.
- Rum River Festival in Princeton: Runs all weekend.
Saturday events
- Train Days at St. Paul's Union Depot: Runs Saturday through Sunday.
- SoundWave Music Festival in Minneapolis
- St. Anthony Park Arts Festival: Celebrate 57 years of Art in the Park in St. Paul.
- For the Love of Cake: A Minneapolis Public Schools' community ed cake exchange.
- Monster Party at St. Paul's Children's Museum: Your kids can party with monsters in celebration of the museum's new "Monsters on Vacation" exhibit.
- Art in the Hollow: An art fair in St. Paul's historic Swede Hollow Park.
- Kites and Bites: This free kiting event is at Bloomington's Valley View Playfields, with six food trucks on hand.
- Lake of the Isles Pencil Sharpening: Runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.
Sunday events
- Craft Market at Sociable Ciderwerks
- River North Music Festival near River City Tavern
- Lakewood Music in the Chapel concert series in Minneapolis
- Minnesota Festival of Jazz on the Prairie in Eden Prairie
- Eden Prairie Rotary's Rib Fest fundraiser
- Grand Ole Day in St. Paul: The capital city's summer kickoff.
- Remote-controlled boat parade at Edina's Centennial Lakes Park: 100-plus RC boats will take to the water, including little yachts, battleships and speedboats.