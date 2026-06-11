4 Your Weekend: Chalkfest, Interact's 30th anniversary and Northeast Vintage Block Party

There's plenty to do in Minnesota this weekend, including some major anniversary parties, Maple Grove's ever-popular Chalkfest and much more!

Heather's pick: Interact's 30th Anniversary

Celebrating a special milestone for an extra special place. You need to head to Interact Center and Gallery in St. Paul to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The party is Saturday at 1 p.m. and includes two new exhibitions opening up. The event is free and open to the public — bring the whole family. Enjoy live performances and entertainment, complimentary iced coffee and beverages by Northern Coffeeworks, plus delicious treats and free parking.

Beret's pick: Maple Grove Chalkfest

Join in the creations Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, you can go see all the art on Monday until it is washed away around 7 p.m. This year's festival will feature professional chalk artists from around the world along with interactive community drawing spaces and family-friendly activities.

Joseph's pick: Northeast Vintage Block Party

Vintage sellers, live DJs and free admission, oh my! The Northeast Vintage Block Party is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fifth Street Northeast and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. That spot is called the Northeast Vintage Lot because of all the vintage shops to stop in on the block. There will be 25-plus vendors, food and drinks by Gardens of Salonica and a live DJ all day. Entrance is free.

Friday events

Saturday events

Sunday events