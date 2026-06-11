4 Your Weekend: Chalkfest, Interact's 30th anniversary and Northeast Vintage Block Party
There's plenty to do in Minnesota this weekend, including some major anniversary parties, Maple Grove's ever-popular Chalkfest and much more!
Heather's pick: Interact's 30th Anniversary
Celebrating a special milestone for an extra special place. You need to head to Interact Center and Gallery in St. Paul to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The party is Saturday at 1 p.m. and includes two new exhibitions opening up. The event is free and open to the public — bring the whole family. Enjoy live performances and entertainment, complimentary iced coffee and beverages by Northern Coffeeworks, plus delicious treats and free parking.
Beret's pick: Maple Grove Chalkfest
Join in the creations Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, you can go see all the art on Monday until it is washed away around 7 p.m. This year's festival will feature professional chalk artists from around the world along with interactive community drawing spaces and family-friendly activities.
Joseph's pick: Northeast Vintage Block Party
Vintage sellers, live DJs and free admission, oh my! The Northeast Vintage Block Party is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fifth Street Northeast and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. That spot is called the Northeast Vintage Lot because of all the vintage shops to stop in on the block. There will be 25-plus vendors, food and drinks by Gardens of Salonica and a live DJ all day. Entrance is free.
Friday events
- Pride night at the Twins game
- Edgewater Castle FC vs. Minnesota Aurora FC
- Discover West 7th: A Shop Small Adventure offering a passport-style way to explore the neighborhood.
- Foley Fun Days
- Albertville Friendly City Days (Wednesday-Sunday)
- Faribault Heritage Days (Thursday-Saturday)
- Father Hennepin Festival (Monday-Sunday)
- Interlaken Heritage Days in Fairmont
- Summerfest 2026 in Fergus Falls, with 50th anniversary fireworks
Saturday events
- Midtown Arts and Music Festival celebrating 20 years of Midtown Global Market (Saturday and Sunday)
- Lake Street Mural Day: Family-friendly self-guided or guided mural tours, games and more (English and Spanish-speaking tours).
- Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom Day in Minneapolis at Bethune Park. Food trucks, games, performances and more.
- Surly Brewing's 20th Anniversary Party
- Northeast Vintage Block Party
- Golden Valley Pride
- American Craft Fest at Union Depot (Saturday and Sunday)
- German Days: One of St. Paul's longest-running cultural festivals. At the Germanic-American Institute Saturday and Sunday.
- Water Lantern Festival
- St. Paul Pride (Saturday and Sunday)
- Interact's 30th anniversary
- Hennepin County Fair in Corcoran
- Great Northern Viking Festival (Saturday and Sunday)
- Roseville Juneteenth Celebration
- Maple Grove ChalkFest (Saturday and Sunday, art viewable Monday until they wash it away)
Sunday events
- Rock the Cradle family day with The Current, MIA and Children's Theatre Company