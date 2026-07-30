4 Your Weekend: Slavic Experience, Wanderlight Trail and North Star Air Show
It's another action-packed weekend in Minnesota, with wrestling, county fairs, beagle races and more on the schedule.
Shayla's pick: Slavic Experience
AJ's pick: Wanderlight Trail at the Minnesota Zoo
Heather's pick: North Star Air Show
All weekend
- Panda Fest at MOA
- WWE Summer Slam Takeover
- Pine County Fair
- Chippewa County Fair
- Lake Lillian Fun Days
- Buffalo Bill Days
- Vintage Band Festival
- Little Canada Canadian Days
Saturday
- Black Business Market + Summit
- Powderhorn Art Fair
- Minneapolis Food Truck Festival
- Brews, Eats and Beats in Plymouth
- Nershfest