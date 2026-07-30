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4 Your Weekend: Slavic Experience, Wanderlight Trail and North Star Air Show

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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It's another action-packed weekend in Minnesota, with wrestling, county fairs, beagle races and more on the schedule.

Shayla's pick: Slavic Experience 

AJ's pick:  Wanderlight Trail at the Minnesota Zoo

Heather's pick: North Star Air Show

All weekend

Saturday 

Sunday

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