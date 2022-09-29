4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County

PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.

Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.

The incident is under investigation.