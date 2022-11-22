4 ways you can avoid contributing to excess Thanksgiving waste

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thanksgiving prep is underway. It's a holiday based on excess food. Here are four ways to cut down on waste this Thanksgiving without cutting out the fun.

Old shopping containers

Shop in open bins and use old containers when you buy new foods. That way you cut out the wrapping and things you would otherwise buy in individual containers. You're also avoiding making new waste.

Reuse cooking tools

Things like silicon muffin tins or reusable baking mats are a great way to make sure you're not adding to holiday waste.

Compost your scraps

There's a lot of produce in the mix in most Thanksgiving meals, and if you compost it you'll be able to use it in your soil for gardening later on, keeping the cycle going.

Leftover packaging

Try things like washable baggies, safe storage sacks, and permanent pie covers. On a similar note, avoid using paper or plastic cups, plates and utensils. That will mean more dishes to do, but that's where having all your family members over comes in handy.