Watch CBS News
Crime

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis
4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis 00:37

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night, police said.

Officers from Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and the Park Police arrived at a "chaotic scene" at Main Street and Sixth Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to police. Multiple fights broke out among a large crowd as police investigated.

6a-vo-4t-4-shot-minneap-wcco1lmj-00-00-1819.jpg
CBS

Police found four people with gunshot wounds, including a man in his 30s who had been shot in the head. He was hospitalized and his wound is life-threatening. An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl all suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

It's unclear whether the four who were shot knew each other.

"Preliminary information indicates that a crowd of people and vehicles was gathered near the intersection when gunfire erupted," the Minneapolis Police Department said. "This gathering was not a scheduled or official event."

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.