3rd annual "Rise and Remember" festival honors George Floyd in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – This week marks three years since the death of George Floyd.

All Saturday, people have been gathering at the intersection where he was murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police.

This is the third annual Rise and Remember festival at George Floyd Square. There have been live performances, art exhibitions, inspirational speakers and a focus on self-care.

WCCO News spoke to George Floyd's aunt, Angela Harrelson, who reflected on how this space has changed over the years.

"It feels much better, it's more of a community. It's not as sad. We had a number of years where you walk through here and it was just sadness, like a cloud of sadness over it," Harrelson said. "Now we're trying to come around and feel better about the area. And it does, it looks different, it feels different. It's more of a community feel to it now."

Organizers say it's not only to honor Floyd, but also to celebrate each other and the work this community has done together. The festival runs until 7 p.m.

