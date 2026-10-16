3M recalls Scotch laminators after 63 reports of smoking, melting and overheating

3M is recalling certain Scotch thermal laminators sold on Amazon between 2024 and 2026 due to a fire hazard that poses a risk of serious injury or death, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Minnesota-based company has received 63 reports of the laminators smoking, melting and overheating, including five instances in which the products caught on fire, the federal agency said. No injuries have been reported.

The laminator, model TL1302Z, was sold on Amazon from June 2024 through September 2026 for between $44 and $56.

A Scotch thermal laminator. U.S. Consusmer Product Safety Commission

3M is asking people with the product to unplug it, carefully cut the cord and take a photo of the bottom of the laminator showing the serial number and cut cord. Consumers can then fill out an online form to receive a full refund.

Federal officials say refunds will be issued by check.