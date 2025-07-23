How the 3M Open stays weather aware to keep athletes, fans safe

The storms turned into a weather hazard at the 3M Open in Blaine on Wednesday afternoon.

PGA officials had to evacuate the course twice, before they threw in the towel for the day, canceling the rest of the Pro-Am Wednesday.

With plenty of action left to go through the weekend, city, county and PGA Officials are all teaming up to keep the course safe.

"Weather is a big thing that we have besides security. You know, golf is an outdoor game, and we have several thousand spectators here, starting today and throughout the weekend," said Russ Clark, Baine's Emergency Management Director. "There's not a lot of shelter to have people take shelter for severe weather."

Lightning, hail, wind and tornadoes are all concerns for Clark. On site, his team can closely watch a 20-mile radius. But with the help of the National Weather Service, the scope is even larger.

"That could be a 30-mile plus radius or even beyond, to give us time to come up with plans for our evacuation, for spectators or anybody that would be on the course," he said.

In some cases, Clark explained it could take up to 45 minutes to safely clear the course, which is always a good idea the moment you hear thunder.

Lightning has killed 16 people on golf courses in the past decade — two just this summer.

No matter the threat, if there are any issues, Clark said there will be clear communication to avoid any confusion.

"We'll do our best to get that information out to everybody, but it should be a fun week and enjoyable, and come on out to Blaine," he said.

Play is scheduled to resume Thursday morning just before 7 a.m.