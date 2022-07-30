Watch CBS News
Vikings

3,500 fans crowd to watch first day of Vikings training camp in Eagan

By Ren Clayton

/ CBS Minnesota

3,500 fans watch first day of Vikings training camp
3,500 fans watch first day of Vikings training camp 02:06

EAGAN, Minn. -- 3,500 Vikings faithful crowded into TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Saturday for the first day of training camp with fans.

It may not seem like it, but the last time the Vikings held training camp in Mankato was in 2017, since then, they've held the summer tradition in Eagan.

So what do the fans expect, after an offseason of major change?

"I'm hoping this is their year," said Shemar Degannes. "Green Bay is down a little bit. The Bears are obviously down. I feel like this is the year to get over the hump. So hopefully (Kevin) O'Connell can do that. They recruited some good pieces in free agency. It's a good outlook. So they just gotta go out there and execute. Sometimes they get out there and stumble a little bit. But I think this year might be the year."

Record predictions?

"13-4," said Courtney Little of St. Louis Park. "Yes! Starts off with Green Bay, baby!"

"I think they'll do pretty well this season. Definitely better," said Tavion White, a ninth grader from Woodbury. He says he thinks the Vikings will make the playoffs. "Hopefully Super Bowl, but we'll see."

Through everything, we're all Minnesotans.

"We live in Minnesota so we know what happens," said Eric Weathers of Blaine. "We get there and then it falls off. But, maybe this year."

Ren Clayton
web-ren-clayton.jpg

Ren Clayton grew up in Minneapolis as a true sports fanatic. He especially loves watching the Olympics, the Masters Tournament, and the World Series.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 6:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.