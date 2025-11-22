3 teens hospitalized after crash in stolen car

Three teens were hospitalized after a crash involving a stolen car late Friday night.

Minneapolis police were called to 60th Street East and Bloomington Avenue for a single vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the stolen car, was traveling west on 60th Street East when it struck a light pole.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was extricated from the car and taken to a local hospital. Two other passengers, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were also taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.