3 arrested after 200 fentanyl-laced pills found during Willmar traffic stop

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Three people in central Minnesota were arrested on Monday, after police found they were carrying 200 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Law enforcement arrested the suspects during a traffic stop in Willmar. They also found close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, along with cash. 

One of the suspects had a warrant out for his arrest for theft. He also was out on bail for a second-degree assault charge and controlled substance charge.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 4:21 PM

