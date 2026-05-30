3 stabbed at apartment building overnight Saturday, Minneapolis Police investigating

Minneapolis Police are investigating after three men were stabbed at an apartment building overnight Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Delaware Street southeast around 2 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they identified three men with apparent stab wounds.

Police say one of the men was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say two more were dropped off at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Police say one of the men dropped off had potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an argument broke out at the apartment building. The argument escalated into a fight that continued in a parking lot.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody. One man was arrested for interfering.