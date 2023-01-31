Watch CBS News
3 teens in Mankato overdose on fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Mankato say three teenagers overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to three different locations on Tuesday to find the teens all exhibiting signs consistent with an opioid overdose. Authorities believe they used fake oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl.

Law enforcement used Narcan, and two of the patients were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 3:41 PM

