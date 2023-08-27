3 children found in backseat of vehicle towed from downtown Minneapolis parking lot

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say three children were found in the back of a vehicle that was towed from a downtown parking lot early Sunday.

The three children were found underneath blankets in the backseat of a vehicle at a tow lot on the 4000 block of Washington Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The vehicle had been towed from a private parking lot on North Third Street because it was parked illegally.

The children's mother called the towing company when she realized what had happened, police said.

"After the mother arrived at the towed location and officers determined that the children were not in immediate danger, the children were evaluated by EMS and released to her care," police said.

The mother told police she just planned to park in the lot briefly while she ran an errand nearby.

Police filed a child neglect report and notified Hennepin County Child Protective Services.