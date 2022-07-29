3 boys arrested after robbery spree in Edina, Minneapolis

EDINA, Minn. -- Three boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies last weekend in Edina and Minneapolis.

Police in Edina say the teenagers used a stolen Audi Q3 in five purse-snatching incidents over the course of 48 hours. Three of the purse-snatchings took place in the 50th and France area.

The teenagers were arrested on Monday. They were charged with robbery and theft.

Since the string of purse-snatchings, Edina police say they are stepping up patrols near 50th and France.