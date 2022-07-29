Watch CBS News
Crime

3 boys arrested after robbery spree in Edina, Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from July 29, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from July 29, 2022 03:32

EDINA, Minn. -- Three boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies last weekend in Edina and Minneapolis.

Police in Edina say the teenagers used a stolen Audi Q3 in five purse-snatching incidents over the course of 48 hours. Three of the purse-snatchings took place in the 50th and France area.

The teenagers were arrested on Monday. They were charged with robbery and theft.

Since the string of purse-snatchings, Edina police say they are stepping up patrols near 50th and France.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 10:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.