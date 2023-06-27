28 years ago this week, news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's now been 28 years since the disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

The young TV reporter from Minnesota vanished June 27, 1995 in Mason City, Iowa.

Investigators believe someone attacked her as she headed to her car for the early news shift.

Huisentruit was 27 years old when she disappeared.

The online group Find Jodi and Mason City Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.