250 runners take to the Minnewashta Mud Run

On a hot summer day, about 250 people decided that a sprint through the mud was the best way to spend time.

That's how many registered for the annual Minnewashta Mud Run on Saturday. Racers of all ages jumped in tubs of mud, made their way through various obstacles, and fired down a massive slip and slide powered by the Chanhassen Fire Department.

Micah Ostergard, the Recreational Specialist with Carver County Parks, said it's an event he looks forward to each year.

"I think one of the great parts of being in this line of work for me is to see the joy that people have when they come out to an event like this," Ostergard said.

The Mud Run, for now, helps to raise money for both Carver County Parks and the Minnetonka school system. Ostergard said that there are conversations in the works to transform it into a formal fundraiser to help underprivileged children access programs that may otherwise be too costly.

Either way, the focus was on fun and getting muddy on Saturday morning. That was 14-year-old Ingrid Boldischar's goal when she convinced her family, including two younger brothers, to ender the Mud Run.

"Everyone really likes getting dirty so, it's just a fun thing!" Boldischar said.

While she partook in the full course, which amounts to a 5-k for runners that go around twice, younger children enjoyed a smaller version of the run. That included Margot Bennett and Gus Youngstedt, two four-year-old best friends who arrived at the Mud Run on Saturday morning after throwing their first slumber-party together.

Their parents, Annie Fagerlee and Dani Youngstedt, said they had a wonderful time on Saturday morning.

"It's a designated spot for our kids to get as muddy and wet as possible that's not in our house," Fagerlee said.

David Brandt, a Chanhassen firefighter, was happy to play his part manning the firehouse. He estimated they used up to three thousand gallons to keep the slip and slide going, providing relief from the heat.

"We come out every summer, cool off the kids, give them some water," Brandt said.

While temperatures going above 90 on Saturday afternoon, parents and organizers alike were grateful that the outdoor Mud Run kicked off by about 8:30 in the morning.