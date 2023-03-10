2 trucks catch fire near Minneapolis warehouse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis firefighters were called out in the middle of the night to battle a warehouse fire.

The fire happened on the 600 block of Kasota Avenue, at about 1 a.m. Responding firefighters found two semi trucks in the back of the warehouse engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading inside the building, although a large rack of paper envelopes did catch fire. It's a printing company and there were workers there, who were evacuated.

No injuries are reported. The cause is under investigation.