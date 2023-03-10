Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

2 trucks catch fire near Minneapolis warehouse

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Two trucks catch fire near Minneapolis warehouse
Two trucks catch fire near Minneapolis warehouse 00:29

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis firefighters were called out in the middle of the night to battle a warehouse fire.

The fire happened on the 600 block of Kasota Avenue, at about 1 a.m. Responding firefighters found two semi trucks in the back of the warehouse engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading inside the building, although a large rack of paper envelopes did catch fire. It's a printing company and there were workers there, who were evacuated.

No injuries are reported. The cause is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.