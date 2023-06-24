Watch CBS News
2 seriously injured after crashing car during police pursuit in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people were seriously injured after a crash following a police pursuit in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning.

According to police, an officer saw a car "driving erratically" around 12:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Boulevard. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver didn't stop, police say.

The officer pursued the car, traveling through 69th Avenue and then West Broadway Avenue. The car then turned into westbound Highway 610 and continued into Maple Grove. 

When it exited Elm Creek Parkway, the car was going too fast to go through a roundabout. The car left the road and struck a tree, police say. 

Two people had significant injuries and were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver "smelled heavily of alcohol" when they got out of the car.

