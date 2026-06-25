These 2 protesters were accused of impeding ICE. Now they're sharing their story of resistance

Fifteen people, most of them Minnesotans, were arrested and charged last week, accused of impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The charges are felonies, and the protestors, if convicted, face years in federal prison. These men say they were part of an organized effort that thousands of Minnesotans took part in, whether they were observing ICE activity, taking children to school, delivering meals or running other errands.

Both Callum Robinet and Isaac Sant are charged with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. Sant is also charged with interstate stalking. The two explained why they came to share their story of resistance to ICE.

"You know, I've been a resident of Minnesota my whole life," Robinet said. "I know what the values of Minnesotans are. I know how much we care about one another and how much want to stand up and love our neighbors. And I think people need to hear this story."

"On the advice of my attorney, I can't discuss anything that's in the indictment itself but in general, I'll say there there there was a huge and robust resistance movement against ICE that that sprung up here," said Sant. "That was mostly comprised of tens of thousands of people who were legal observers who would follow ICE in their cars and observe and record law enforcement like they have a constitutional right to do."

The indictment does not charge Sant or Robinet with committing a violent act. It does show them repeatedly talking and meeting about blocking Twin Cities streets, following federal agents and preventing ICE arrests.

"The spirit that animated this movement has never been about radicalism," said Sant.

"What about Antifa?" WCCO asked. "That was the headline in the press release that Antifa protesters were being arrested. Are you guys Antifa? What is Antifa?"

"There's no such thing as Antifa," Sant said. "Antifa is a slogan and a descriptor for a type of activity. It's not an organization."

Both men say the information against them was from a confidential informant who pretended to be part of their group. But citing their lawyers' advice they declined to comment further. No arraignment date has been set for the two protesters.

You can see Murphy's entire conversation with Robinet and Sant on YouTube.