Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 people killed in southeastern Minnesota crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Dec. 3, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Dec. 3, 2022 01:22

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people died on Friday afternoon after a crash in southeastern Minnesota.

State Patrol says a car was traveling south on Highway 26 in Jefferson Township when it collided with a car traveling in the northbound lane.

Alan Wunnecka, 60, from Brownsville, died in the crash. The other driver, 42-year-old James Adducci also died in the crash. 

Neither of them were wearing a seat belt at the time.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.