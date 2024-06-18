2 Minneapolis swimming areas close due to high bacteria levels

MINNEAPOLIS — Two popular destinations for cooling off from the summer heat in Minneapolis are temporarily closed due to dangerous bacteria.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says Webber Natural Swimming Pool has too much enterococci bacteria and Lake Harriet Southeast Beach has too much E. coli in the water.

The board says that the levels were likely affected by recent rainfall washing bacteria from the landscape into the water.

The areas will be re-tested on Thursday and will re-open once bacteria levels are within standards.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting while enterococci bacteria can cause infections, such as UTIs.

Click here for the latest beach water quality status.