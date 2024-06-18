Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

2 Minneapolis swimming areas close due to high bacteria levels

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 18, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 18, 2024 01:43

MINNEAPOLIS — Two popular destinations for cooling off from the summer heat in Minneapolis are temporarily closed due to dangerous bacteria.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says Webber Natural Swimming Pool has too much enterococci bacteria and Lake Harriet Southeast Beach has too much E. coli in the water.

The board says that the levels were likely affected by recent rainfall washing bacteria from the landscape into the water.

The areas will be re-tested on Thursday and will re-open once bacteria levels are within standards.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting while enterococci bacteria can cause infections, such as UTIs.

Click here for the latest beach water quality status.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 7:06 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.