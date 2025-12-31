2 killed, 1 injured in crash on western Wisconsin highway

Two people were killed and another hurt in a crash in western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Highway 63 near 770th Street in Trenton Township just before 4 p.m. Two vehicles going opposite directions collided.

A passenger in one of the cars, 77-year-old Betty Buck, died at the scene, while the driver was hospitalized with "undetermined injuries," the sheriff's office said. The driver of the other vehicle, 43-year-old Jena Klos, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she later died.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

Trenton Township is across the border from Red Wing, Minnesota.