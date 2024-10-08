Watch CBS News
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calumet, 3 arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CALUMET, Minn. — Two people were injured and three were arrested after a shooting in Itasca County on Monday.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in the early hours in Calumet, which is roughly 15 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds, and the sheriff's office recovered the firearm believed to be used in the incident. Officials say there is no risk to the public.

The shooting is under investigation. 

