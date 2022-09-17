Watch CBS News
Crime

2 shootings minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis leave 6 injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

2 shootings just minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis overnight
2 shootings just minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis overnight 00:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two shootings minutes apart from each other in downtown Minneapolis left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police say they first heard gunfire around the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries and transported him to the hospital. They also say they requested backup from all five precincts to deal with an aggressive crowd and to help preserve the crime scene.

Minutes later, another shooting took place just blocks away on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South, which police believe left five people injured. Officers found a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening injuries, a woman in her 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and another man in his 50s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital.

While at the scene, police say a man and a woman - both in their 20s - arrived at North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries stemming from the shooting on 8th and Hennepin.

No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting, and police say at this time, it's unclear if the shootings are related.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 8:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.