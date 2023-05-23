Watch CBS News
2 dogs, one trapped in cage, found abandoned in Osseo

OSSEO, Minn. – Two dogs were found dumped in a north metro woods Monday, and police need help finding who did it.

The dogs showed up on the 600 block of North Oaks Drive in Osseo. One of the dogs was in a cage without food or water.  

Osseo Police

Osseo police say they don't have any leads about who owns the dogs, and they're asking for anyone with information to contact them.

May 22, 2023

