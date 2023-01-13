Watch CBS News
19-year-old found guilty of murder

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

