18-year-old sustains gunshot wound to the face after incident in Apple Valley, officials say
Officials say a physical altercation at a park in Apple Valley left an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face.
According to a press release, Apple Valley Police officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Fortino Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers say they found shell casings at three distinct locations at a park nearby.
While investigating the scene, police say they were alerted by the department that an 18-year-old had arrived at the station after sustaining a gunshot wound to the face.
Police say they rendered emergency medical aid before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries, says a press release.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Apple Valley Police urge anyone with information regarding to the incident to contact them at (952) 322-2323.