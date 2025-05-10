18-year-old sustains gunshot wound to the face after incident in Apple Valley, officials say

Officer and man injured during domestic incident in St. Cloud, and more local headlines

Officer and man injured during domestic incident in St. Cloud, and more local headlines

Officer and man injured during domestic incident in St. Cloud, and more local headlines

Officials say a physical altercation at a park in Apple Valley left an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to a press release, Apple Valley Police officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Fortino Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers say they found shell casings at three distinct locations at a park nearby.

While investigating the scene, police say they were alerted by the department that an 18-year-old had arrived at the station after sustaining a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say they rendered emergency medical aid before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries, says a press release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Apple Valley Police urge anyone with information regarding to the incident to contact them at (952) 322-2323.