18-year-old shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, police say

Minneapolis police say an 18-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot on Main Street near the Stone Arch Bridge early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Main and Second streets around 2:30 a.m.

Police say about 10 minutes later, an injured man arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports say the man was outside near the intersection when he heard gunfire and was struck. The man ran from the area and was taken to the hospital by a friend. Police say the victim didn't know who fired the shots, and no arrests have been made.

Hours earlier in the same area, police dealt with hundreds of e-scooter and e-bikers who converged in downtown Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol reports some of the riders entered the southbound lanes of Interstate 35W around 10:40 a.m.

It's unclear if the shooting had any connection to the event.