ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say the responded to a shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 on Saturday afternoon near the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue. When poice arrived, the found the 14-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to Regions Hospital and he is expected to survive.

Police say they are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.