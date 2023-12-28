Watch CBS News
Two men are safe after falling through ice on an ATV on Upper Red Lake

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Dec. 28, 2023
Morning headlines from Dec. 28, 2023 06:08

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Beltrami County officials confirm that two men are safe after their all-terrain vehicle fell through the ice on Upper Red Lake Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 7:29 a.m., police responded to a call from two fishermen who had fallen through the ice and were left stranded. Emergency dispatched responders for an ice rescue shortly after. 

Responders found the men about a mile and half north of the southern shores of Upper Red Lake from Otto Lane northeast, said a press release. 

The men arrived back to their resort at 8:05 a.m. and despite being cold and wet the men did not sustain any injuries. 

Arrangements have been made to retrieve the ATV as soon as the ice strengthens. 

In a press release, Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs reminded those who participate in wintertime lake activities that, "Recent rain and prolonged above freezing temperatures have caused ice conditions to deteriorate. There are many ice houses across the region that are falling through the ice that are not able to be removed because recovery teams are reporting the ice is too weak. If you choose to go on the ice, check the thickness frequently and know where you are traveling. Check with area resorts prior to going on the ice." 

However, Riggs remains hopeful that with colder weather on the way they can safely remove said ice houses.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 12:08 PM CST

