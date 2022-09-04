Watch CBS News
11 displaced, cat missing and dog dead after townhome fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Eleven people are displaced after a townhome caught fire Saturday afternoon in Maplewood.

The Maplewood Public Safety Department and firefighters from six other area departments responded to the fire at 3:08 p.m. on the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive North.

All occupants of the 3-unit townhome were able to escape safely. One cat was rescued from the unit as well. Crews remained on the scene until just after 6 p.m. A dog was found dead after the fire was extinguished, and another cat remains missing.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

