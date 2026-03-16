100+ puppies and dogs rescued from breeders arrive in Minneapolis

More than a hundred dogs and puppies rescued from commercial breeders touched down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a special flight arranged by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

About sixty of them went to the Animal Humane Society. And on that flight was Helen Paolo.

"We're used to bringing 20 or 30 at a time, so 60 was a big jump," said Paolo, workflow planning coordinator for Animal Humane Society.

The dogs were surrendered by commercial breeding operations in Missouri.

"Purebred dogs, lots of small dogs, and lots of different breeds represented ... and lots of different ages represented," said Paolo.

Animal Humane Society is now beginning to evaluate them.

"Our vetting team, our vet techs and our veterinarians and our behavior specialists are going to do evaluations and make sure we know as many of their medical and behavioral needs before we send them out to adopters," explained Paolo.

Pups like Kelly will get some overdue grooming.

"I think she's going to be on the adoption floor for 30 seconds," said Paolo.

We also met two little squirmers, Apple Pie and McFlurry.

"This is part of a litter of 3-month-old Australian Shepherd mixes and they are exceptionally sweet," said Paolo.

A crew that would love playing in the snow right now. "We were like, I think these dogs are Minnesota dogs."

Not every dog arrives so confidently. Some of the adults have lived in close quarters and had very little interaction, like Java.

"She's nervous. She's unsure, but she knows some people can be kind, and she'll really, really bond with that person who gives her a chance," said Paolo.

For the team at Animal Humane Society, rescue missions are one of the most effective ways to help.

"This is how we save the most lives."

And for Paolo, moments like these are deeply personal.

"I always think about when I was a little girl and I'd go to animal shelter and see these animals and the joy that it brought me and it feels very full circle," said Paolo.

The dogs should be ready to adopt in less than a week at the Golden Valley, Coon Rapids, and Woodbury locations of Animal Humane Society.