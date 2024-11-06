Watch CBS News
Girl, 10, struck while running across Minneapolis road; SUV fled scene

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 10-year-old girl was struck by a driver in an SUV Wednesday night while running across a Minneapolis street, police said.

The incident happened near North Lowry and Sheridan avenues at about 5:50 p.m. Police say a gray SUV was involved and the driver didn't stop. The girl was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is expected to be OK. 

Police are investigating the crash and say no arrests have been made. 

Last month, three children were struck by cars in the Twin Cities, with two of the cases involving hit-and-run drivers. 

A 12-year-old girl was injured in Brooklyn Park on Oct. 3 and she suffered moderate injuries. The following day a 10-year-old boy was also hit in Brooklyn Park. Two days later, a 7-year-old boy was hit in north Minneapolis.

