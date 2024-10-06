Watch CBS News
Boy, 7, seriously hurt by hit-and-run driver in north Minneapolis, police say

By Stephen Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS — A 7-year-old boy was seriously hurt by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday night in north Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to Russell and 33rd avenues north near Cleveland Park just before 8 p.m. on a report of a boy struck while riding his skateboard.

The boy is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare, and police are still searching for the driver. No information has been released about the suspect vehicle.  

This is the third time in four days that a child has been struck by a car in the north metro, with two of the crashes involving hit-and-run drivers.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl was struck in Brooklyn Park near 63rd and Boone avenues. Police are still searching for that driver.

And on Friday, a 10-year-old boy was hit in Brooklyn Park in the crosswalk at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue, near Birch Grove School for the Arts. Police say the driver of that car, a 36-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Both Brooklyn Park victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

