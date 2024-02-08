1-month-old died at Prairie's Edge Casino Resort, police say

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Police are investigating after an infant died at a western Minnesota casino early Thursday morning.

According to the Upper Sioux Police Department, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 6:25 a.m. reporting an unresponsive infant at the Prairie's Edge Casino Resort in Granite Falls.

Emergency medical responders and casino security staff provided aid to the child. Despite lifesaving efforts, police say the infant was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The baby was only one month old.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform the autopsy.

The incident is under investigation.