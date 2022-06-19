1 killed, 1 gravely injured in northern Minnesota rollover crash

GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 22-year-old Bemidji woman was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m.

The vehicle entered the ditch near 506th Street and rolled multiple times.

Though state patrol did not give the driver's condition, the agency classified the crash as fatal. The only other person involved was a 29-year-old passenger who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.

State patrol records indicate the driver was not wearing a seat belt.