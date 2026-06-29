1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Carlton County crash

One person was killed and another critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota Sunday evening, authorities said.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said the car left the road near Thomson and Kangas roads in Thomson Township around 6:30 p.m.

Both of the car's occupants were male, the sheriff's office said, though their ages were not disclosed. One died at the scene and the other was flown to a hospital in Duluth, Minnesota, in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

Thomson Township is just outside of Cloquet.