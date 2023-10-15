1 injured in shooting outside Uptown Minneapolis business
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood that injured a man late Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the alley behind the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue South at 4:40 p.m.
MORE NEWS: St. Paul hosts first ever "Snow Summit" to improve winter weather response
Police say a man in his 20s sustained a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening and self-transported to Abbott Northwestern Hospital before being transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
Preliminary reports indicate the man had been shot outside of a business, according to MPD.
There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.