1 injured in shooting outside Uptown Minneapolis business

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood that injured a man late Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the alley behind the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue South at 4:40 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s sustained a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening and self-transported to Abbott Northwestern Hospital before being transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.

Preliminary reports indicate the man had been shot outside of a business, according to MPD.

There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 8:02 PM

