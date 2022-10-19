Watch CBS News
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue.

One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."

The crash is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

