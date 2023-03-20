1 hurt, 1 in custody after Howard Lake shooting

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – One person is hurt and another is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon west of the Twin Cities.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it happened in Howard Lake, which is about an hour west of Minneapolis.

Deputies and police officers were called to the 300 block of Dura Drive just after noon, where they found the victim. A suspect was arrested nearby. The sheriff's office didn't identify anyone involved.

Howard Lake police are assisting the sheriff's office in the investigation.