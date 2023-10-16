1 dead, 4 hurt in head-on crash near Montevideo

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Minn. — An Appleton man is dead and four others are hurt following a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a southbound pickup truck and a northbound SUV collided at about 4:19 p.m. on Highway 59 in Kragero Township, which is about 17 miles northwest of Montevideo.

The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Curtis Dean Olson, was killed. One of Olson's passengers, a 29-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. His other two passengers, ages 13 and 15, were hurt but are expected to survive.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Odessa woman, is also expected to survive.

The state patrol is still investigating, and says it's not clear yet if alcohol played a factor in the crash. Everyone involved were wearing their seat belts.