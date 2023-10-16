Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

1 dead, 4 hurt in head-on crash near Montevideo

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 16, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 16, 2023 01:14

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Minn. — An Appleton man is dead and four others are hurt following a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a southbound pickup truck and a northbound SUV collided at about 4:19 p.m. on Highway 59 in Kragero Township, which is about 17 miles northwest of Montevideo.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis man says he owes nearly $10,000 in fees to auto shop after declining repair

The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Curtis Dean Olson, was killed. One of Olson's passengers, a 29-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. His other two passengers, ages 13 and 15, were hurt but are expected to survive.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old Odessa woman, is also expected to survive.

The state patrol is still investigating, and says it's not clear yet if alcohol played a factor in the crash. Everyone involved were wearing their seat belts.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.