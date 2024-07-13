$25k reward offered in deadly shooting at vigil of NFL player, Maryland native Khyree Jackson

Man killed in shooting at vigil for Maryland native Khyree Jackson Man killed in shooting at vigil for Maryland native Khyree Jackson 01:00

BALTIMORE -- A $25,000 reward is being offered for an arrest in a deadly shooting at a vigil for Minnesota Vikings cornerback and Maryland native Khyree Jackson, who died with two others in a car crash on July 6 in Prince George's County.

Police said 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr. died, and a woman was injured, from the shooting Friday night in the parking lot of Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, where Jackson, and the two others who died in the crash, Isaiah Hazel and AJ Lytton Jr., graduated and were star football players.

Jackson was selected in April's NFL Draft by the Vikings in the fourth round after he played college football at Alabama and Oregon. Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State and Hazel played at Maryland and Charlotte.

Khyree Jackson and Isaiah Hazel The Associated Press

Police said Jackson, Lytton and Hazel were driving in a Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. on July 6 when they were struck by a car and ran off the road off Route 4 in Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police say 23-year-old Cori Clingman was changing lanes while driving east when she struck their car, forcing them to hit several trees. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributor, troopers say.

WJZ spoke with Wise High School football coach DaLawn Parrish about the tragic crash.

"They shared a beautiful relationship," Parrish told WJZ. "It went beyond football. It was a bond and a friendship. We'll never forget who they were."

Detectives are working to find a suspect and reveal his motive in the crime. PG County Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact @PGCrimeSolvers on the web or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.