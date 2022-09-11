1 arrested following hours-long St. Paul standoff: "A potential tragic situation was avoided"

Retired SPPD Chief Todd Axtell on Twin Cities shootings and moving forward as a community

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say a 32-year-old man is in custody following a standoff involving a knife Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called at around 3:30 p.m. to a domestic incident at a residence on the 400 block of Hope Street.

Police say arriving officers were confronted by a man with a knife.

"The other residents of the house were escorted away, and the scene was secured with a perimeter. Saint Paul Police SWAT and negotiators were called," police told WCCO.

At one point, the suspect attempted to start a house fire.

"Saint Paul Fire was able to turn off the natural gas line to the house and control the fire," police said.

At around 9 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody after a search warrant was obtained.

"A potential tragic situation was avoided," police said.

He was medically evaluated for possible exposure to smoke and then booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

Police say the man awaits pending charges related to the domestic incident and the fire.