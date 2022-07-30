1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.

Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.