Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood; victim in critical condition

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 29, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 29, 2022 01:07

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- One man is fighting for his life and another is in custody following a stabbing Friday afternoon in the east metro. 

The Maplewood Police Department say officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. Maplewood is an eastern suburb of St. Paul. 

First-responders found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds at the scene. Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

Investigators quickly identified a suspect and arrested him. The man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail pending charges of second-degree assault. 

The stabbing remains under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 8:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.