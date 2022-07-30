1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood; victim in critical condition

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- One man is fighting for his life and another is in custody following a stabbing Friday afternoon in the east metro.

The Maplewood Police Department say officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. Maplewood is an eastern suburb of St. Paul.

First-responders found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds at the scene. Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect and arrested him. The man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail pending charges of second-degree assault.

The stabbing remains under investigation.